Fix car to see daughter

Hi everyone,





I’m reaching out because I’m facing a difficult situation and could use some help.





My car has broken down, and the repairs are more than I can afford right now. Normally, I would do everything possible to handle this on my own, but at the moment I’m struggling financially and don’t have the resources to get my vehicle back on the road.





The hardest part is that my car isn’t just transportation—it’s my connection to my daughter. Being able to visit her and spend time with her means everything to me. Without reliable transportation, those visits have become extremely difficult, and I’m worried about missing precious time with her.





I’m raising funds to cover the cost of repairing my car so I can continue being present in my daughter’s life. Any amount, no matter how small, will go directly toward the repairs and help me get back on the road.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness will help me stay connected with the person who matters most in my life.



