I just got out the hospital and have to get my car fix so when I am able to go back to work I will I have feel behind on all my bill because of going in the hospital for 15 days not be able work I fell behind on everything I had to move out of a house that I lived in for the last 9 years because of an abusive marriage and now have to live with my son and daughter in law until I am able to go back to work so I am trying to raise the money to get my car fixed and take my cat to the vet and get caught up on some bills so if there is anyone that can help me please do anything will help that you can afford it Thank you and have a bless day.