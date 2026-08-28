First Year Construction Course Tuition

My name is Kyambadde John. I'm from Kenya and currently studying in Uganda, pursuing a course in building construction. I'm in my first year, and tuition for the year is 7.2 million UGX. I don't have the funds to cover this cost right now, and I'm asking for support to help me pay my tuition so I can continue my studies. Your help would mean so much to me as I work toward completing this course.