First time parents to be

My name is carlton keary. My wife J.J.(25) and I(28) are expecting our first baby in late july - early august. We have both struggled with employment and are now struggling to keep the bills paid. We are extremely unprepared for a new life and a new member of the family. Finding resources and getting assistance/help for the preparation of our daughter along with bills has proven difficult, however, we have been managing. My wife is a type 1 diabetic and most of our finances go towards her medications and dr. Visits. We don't have a vehicle, a car seat, diapers or wipes, etc. I would like to be able to give my daughter a good start at life when she gets here. I'm not one to ask for help, however, I'm in a desperate time of needing help and so I'm swallowing my pride as I know now that I don't got this on my own. I'm reaching out and asking for help. Anything to be able to provide the necessities for my daughters arrival and to be able to keep her healthy. Thanks for anything you can do.