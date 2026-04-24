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First time mother needing urgent help.

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byVal Bo

First time mother needing urgent help.

We never imagined we would be in a position where we needed to ask for help, but our family is currently facing a financial hardship and struggling to keep up with day-to-day expenses. Over the past several months, our mortgage payment has increased, putting a significant strain on our finances. We have been doing everything we can to stay afloat, but it has become increasingly difficult to cover basic necessities for our family. Right now, we are struggling to afford everyday essentials such as groceries, household supplies, baby items, and monthly bills. To help with some of our immediate needs, I have created an Amazon Wish List that includes necessities for our baby as well as regular household items. Any item purchased from the list would be greatly appreciated and would help ease some of the burden we are currently facing. As if things weren’t already difficult, we woke up this morning to discover a leaking pipe inside one of our walls. This unexpected repair is something we simply cannot afford right now, and we urgently need help covering the cost before the damage becomes worse. As a family, we are doing our best to get through this challenging season, but we cannot do it alone. Any donation, no matter how small, will help us provide for our baby, keep up with our essential bills, and repair the leaking pipe in our home. If you are unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser would mean just as much.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time. 


https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1JF9WKHMZUCG1?ref_=wl_share




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