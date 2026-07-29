First responder lung transplant journey





My name is Tabitha and I am raising funds for my roommate, Chad McKee. He has been in law enforcement, EMT, firefighter, and phlebotomist his whole career until he started having health issues that seemed to start in 2021. He was recently diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) his lungs are only functioning at 50%. He has had to stop law enforcement and has taken a big pay cut to continue to pay his bills. He is on the verge of a bilateral lung transplant and will be out of work for an undisclosed amount of time. For years, he has served and protected many citizens wherever he has worked. He put his life on the line on a daily basis and now is needing some help in return. Chad is someone who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need; he is always there whenever a friend or children are in need. Chad doesn't ask for much, but he is trying to continue working to keep up with his bills and everyday items. Chad has been going back and forth from home to Dallas for doctor's appointments i Dallas and will be hospitalized after the transplant. Chad is currently on oxygen 24/7. The funds will be used for the trips to and from Dallas, medication and bills. The funds will help all his medical needs.