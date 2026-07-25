Hello Everyone

My name is Mumbi and I currently live in South Korea. I am starting my first project towards creating my Nonprofit Organization “Hands Of Hope“ that will be setting up campaigns for many individuals making big changes in their Communities but don’t have Access to Crowdfunding platforms.

I will be tagging their Social Media Accounts and the links to their campaigns will be posted in their bios so you’ll be able to see what their missions are and If they align with what you would want to contribute towards.

This is Not a Campaign, I just wanted to Introduce myself to you wonderful people and hope we make this happen for all the people about to benefit from this