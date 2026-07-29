My Name Is Mi’Angel Salazar, and I’m About to Become the First of 8 Siblings to Graduate High School





Hi everyone,





My name is Mi’Angel Salazar, and I’m currently a high school senior preparing for one of the biggest moments of my life — graduation.





I come from a big family, and as the oldest of 8 siblings, I’ve always tried my best to lead by example. This year means so much to me because I will be the first among my siblings to graduate high school and continue my education. I’m also proud to say that I was accepted into Morgan State University , and I’m excited to begin my next chapter.





Like many families, finances can be difficult, and my family is doing the best they can. I’m creating this fundraiser because I would truly love the opportunity to enjoy my senior year memories, especially attending prom, celebrating graduation, and preparing for college.





The funds raised will help cover:

• Prom ticket

• Dress, shoes, and accessories

• Hair and makeup

• Senior and graduation expenses

• College preparation costs





I’ve worked hard to get to this point, and I’m proud of how far I’ve come. Being able to experience prom and celebrate this accomplishment would mean the world to me. I also hope my journey can inspire my younger siblings to continue pushing toward their own goals and dreams.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated. Even if you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser would help more than you know.





Thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and helping me celebrate this important milestone in my life.





With love and gratitude,

Mi’Angel Salazar



