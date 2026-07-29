First home build

Hello, I’m Kenny from Orlando fl, I grew up there for thirty years and then I relocated to Minnesota. Throughout my life I have dedicated myself to learning more and more from everywhere I can. I was a general contractor and then I relocated back to Florida as I missed my family. So upon doing this I have learned it’s still hard to achieve success in Florida. I plan to build my own home to help with the raising cost of living and give my family an opportunity to live without the financial stress of monthly payments and pass this house along forever. I am looking for help in purchasing building materials. I have the knowledge to do this and plan to teach and show anyone who wants to learn. I’m also giving back one percent to the site to help allowing people to come here and receive the blessings that are out there. I have been a giver all my life and I am looking for support and any help that I can get. I believe I can achieve this just not alone. I need to raise 75000 dollars to purchase all the building materials and paying my permit fees and contractors to do the things I can’t like plumbing and electrical. I appreciate everyone for taking the time to read this and for everyone who finds it in their heart to make a contribution to my goal. I grew up in Orlando fl where we struggled greatly and I had a belief I could change my future and I did. I have four brothers and two sisters and it was rough. I started working at age 13 thru a non profit organization called Teens Against Drugs and Alcohol. I worked everyday after school to make sure we all had dinner. I missed most of my childhood due to this but I made sure my family ate every night. I made it my goal to never live like that again. I don’t want anyone to grow up in the situation I grew up in. So for this reason I’m looking to build a home so I can house my sisters and their kids and my brother and also my mother. She has suffered two strokes recently and is doing her best to recover. I would love for her to come live with me so I can enjoy her time here for as long as possible. Also to be close to my family and ensure they can have a better chance at succeeding and will not go thru the things I went thru. Thanks again and hopefully this touches your heart and I can get this project started. I’m 42 and I plan to purchase the land with my own funds for this project. So this would be my first build and it would make me so happy to see this dream come true. Thanks