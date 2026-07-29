GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

First home build

Goal$75,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKenneth Wilson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kraos llc

First home build

Hello, I’m Kenny from Orlando fl, I grew up there for thirty years and then I relocated to Minnesota. Throughout my life I have dedicated myself to learning more and more from everywhere I can. I was a general contractor and then I relocated back to Florida as I missed my family. So upon doing this I have learned it’s still hard to achieve success in Florida. I plan to build my own home to help with the raising cost of living and give my family an opportunity to live without the financial stress of monthly payments and pass this house along forever. I am looking for help in purchasing building materials. I have the knowledge to do this and plan to teach and show anyone who wants to learn. I’m also giving back one percent to the site to help allowing people to come here and receive the blessings that are out there. I have been a giver all my life and I am looking for support and any help that I can get. I believe I can achieve this just not alone. I need to raise 75000 dollars to purchase all the building materials and paying my permit fees and contractors to do the things I can’t like plumbing and electrical. I appreciate everyone for taking the time to read this and for everyone who finds it in their heart to make a contribution to my goal. I grew up in Orlando fl where we struggled greatly and I had a belief I could change my future and I did. I have four brothers and two sisters and it was rough. I started working at age 13 thru a non profit organization called Teens Against Drugs and Alcohol. I worked everyday after school to make sure we all had dinner. I missed most of my childhood due to this but I made sure my family ate every night. I made it my goal to never live like that again. I don’t want anyone to grow up in the situation I grew up in. So for this reason I’m looking to build a home so I can house my sisters and their kids and my brother and also my mother. She has suffered two strokes recently and is doing her best to recover. I would love for her to come live with me so I can enjoy her time here for as long as possible. Also to be close to my family and ensure they can have a better chance at succeeding and will not go thru the things I went thru. Thanks again and hopefully this touches your heart and I can get this project started. I’m 42 and I plan to purchase the land with my own funds for this project. So this would be my first build and it would make me so happy to see this dream come true. Thanks

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve