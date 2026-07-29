First Generation Graduate Seeking Help

I never imagined that pursuing my dream of helping others would leave me drowning in debt.





I was the first person in my family to go to college, and at the time, I truly didn’t understand what taking out private student loans would mean for my future. I was young, trying to navigate everything on my own, and I had very little guidance about interest rates, repayment, or how overwhelming private loans could become after graduation.





I chose to study Social Work and American Sign Language because helping people has always been at the center of who I am. I wanted a career where I could support others, advocate for people who feel unheard, and make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. I still carry that passion with me every day.





But despite working hard and trying to build a stable future, my private student loan debt has become overwhelming. The balance continues to grow from interest, and what once felt like an opportunity for a better future now feels like a constant weight hanging over my life.





As someone who came from a family without experience navigating higher education, I made decisions I didn’t fully understand at the time. I don’t regret pursuing my education or my passion for helping people but I do wish I had been given more guidance before signing for loans that would follow me for years.





I’m sharing my story because I’m trying to find a way forward. Any support—whether through a donation, sharing my campaign, or simply reading my story, means more than I can express.





My hope is not just to ease the financial burden, but to finally have the chance to build a stable future, continue helping others, and move forward without the constant fear and stress that this debt has created.





Thank you for taking the time to listen to my story and for any kindness or support you can give.



