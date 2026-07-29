Help Beast Global Logistics Move America Forward

My name is Cedric Polk, and I'm the founder of Beast Global Logistics — a transportation brokerage based in McKinney, Texas. I started this company with one mission: to connect shippers with reliable carriers, create jobs in our community, and build a freight business that reflects the grit, hustle, and heart of the people who keep America moving.

WHAT WE DO: Beast Global Logistics is a licensed freight brokerage. We match businesses that need to ship goods — manufacturers, retailers, distributors — with vetted trucking carriers who haul those loads across the country.

WHY WE NEED YOUR HELP: The freight brokerage industry is a $100+ billion market, but breaking in requires capital — for technology, licensing, bonding, marketing, and working capital to bridge the gap between when we pay carriers and when clients pay us.

Your donation goes directly toward:

Operating capital to cover carrier payments while awaiting client invoices

Technology tools (TMS software, load board subscriptions, CRM)

Marketing & outreach to land our first major shipper accounts

Compliance & licensing (FMCSA authority, surety bonds, insurance)

Team building — hiring our first dispatcher and sales

EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS:

$25 — Covers one day of load board access

$100 — Helps fund one week of marketing outreach

$500 — Contributes to our surety bond requirement

$1,000 — Funds one month of TMS software for our team

$5,000 — Provides working capital to cover a full carrier payment cycle











