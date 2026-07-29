Fire Wave Kenya 2026 Youth Crusades

Hello and Many Blessings Everyone

I first just want to give an ENORMOUS thank you from the bottom of my heart to anyone who has already sown into mission trips I've been on/fundraised for financially or by prayer. Tanzania May 2025, Mexico Nov 2025, and Nigeria May 2026 (coming up so soon). It has meant the world to me and blown me away by all the support and love, and also just seeing so many believers partnering together to see lives transformed by encountering Jesus through these trips.

It is with great joy I am announcing I have been approved for another Youth Crusade team in 2026, this is be the first two weeks in July to Kenya! This time it is partnering with two ministries, CfaN (Christ for all Nations) and JtaN (Jesus to all Nations). I worked with both these ministries when I was on the Tanzania team May 2025. There will be 5 different regions we will be doing the youth crusades at in Kenya. Last year when they did a Fire Wave in Kenya in different regions 380,837 youth got saved in 10 days! Many miracles, healings and delieverances also take place at these youth crusades. There will be around 40 to 50 Cfan and JtaN evangelists coming together from nations all over the world preaching the gospel. It is a very powerful time seeing God move and lives so impacted by the love of Jesus and encountering his presence. Last year in November, shortly after I returned home from the Mexico mission trip with my CFC team, the Lord gave me a dream for 2026. He showed me a few different African nations I'd be going to in 2026; one was Nigeria and another was Kenya. So its been an incredible experience growing in prayer and decernment with the Lord; walking out obedience step by step as he has been leading me and confirming things. I've been brought to tears many times this year; being so blown away by the faithfulness of the Lord and how everything has being coming together. Thank you to ones who have already been giving to this Kenya Youth Crusades Fire Wave. A quick testimony; I was feeling quite nervous to announce about Kenya publicly and to fundraise for another mission trip. So I was asking the Lord a few days prior before I announced it, for him to move on someone's heart that didn't know about it yet but who was lead to still sow. Two days after I prayed that prayer, former bosses from Victoria contacted me out of the blue and said they had been feeling to give towards a future mission trip or was wondering if I still maybe needed money for Nigeria. I told them Nigeria is fully funded but that I was getting ready to officially announce on April 11th I would be going to Kenya for another Youth Crusade in July. I got blessed with $500. So the Lord just keeps confirming again and again I'm meant to go and I just need to be obedient to all the little steps he leads me to take and he will be faithful to do all the rest with making it all come together. Romans 8:28! I love seeing Jesus move on these trips!

So with sharing all this comes costs to this trip; and so I will need to fundraise again. I don't feel to do another fundraising lunch. I'm considering possibly doing a car wash/detail cleaning fundraiser for June sometime but still will need to work out some more details. So a date for that will be announced later. I will be doing a fundraiser bottle drive on Saturday April 18th, so if you have any cans or bottles you would like to donate towards that please contact me and we can sort out details of either you dropping off or me picking up.

One of the biggest ways you can help me, is to share my fundraising page. Not everyone is in a place to give financially; that is totally okay. However, there are also many individuals who love to give to missionaries but if they don't know about this they can't. So spreading the word makes a huge difference!

If you felt lead by the Lord or by your own heart to partner in prayer or financially give; thank you from the bottom of my heart. Also know, you are very much apart of this harvest, the lives of so many children and teens encountering the love and power of Jesus; anyone who gives/sows into this Fire Wave Youth Crusade in Kenya.

If you can give by e-transfer; that is the most effective way. I use this fundraiser page to spread awarness about the trip. And also so if people want the option to use by visa debit, credit card, or if a person is from a different country than Canada, they can have the opportunity to still sow into the trip if they feel lead to. My email is shania.lynn.moore@gmail.com

I will manually put in any donations that are given outside of this fundraising page; so its always up to date with the fundraiser goal. When sending a e transfer or giving gas or cheque, please let me know if you want to be anonymous or if your okay with your name showing, I can also write a small message from you when I type in the donations manually, so please let me know what you would like written. I actually have several to plug in as soon as I make this new fundraiser page for the Kenya Fire Wave! 🔥♥️ Thank you again to those who already sowed into the trip. Down below is the breakdown to the costs of the trip. It is quite more expensive than Nigeria, because Kenya is a safer African nation to visit than Nigeria at the moment. So that's why Nigeria wasn't this expensive.

*****The biggest thing to first get met with the fundraiser goal is the remainder of the money for the plane ticket. The full price of the plane ticket is $2468.00 Thanks to several generous people who gave already, I have $1650 already towards a plane ticket! Hallelujah! The remainder I need to get for the plane ticket is $818.00***

EDIT/UPDATE: on April 17th. I now only need $303.00 for my plane ticket to Kenya. Praise Jesus! 🙌😀

Edit** on April 13th. I now only need $618.00 for the plane ticket amount. 🙌

The ground costs & main costs of the trip itself is $3,461.00 This covers hotel, food, drivers, gas, interpreters, booklets we hand out, shipping the booklets in and out of the country, equipment we use, etc.

Kenya Visa - $50. This is very reasonable!

Traveling insurance $90.

Malaria medication $135 for the talk with the travel pharmacist ($50) & the malaria medication is ($85.00).

All together comes to of the trip with the cost of the full flight is $6,204

minus what has already been generously sowed into my trip already ($1650) the total on April 12th is $4,554.00. I realized I had to include the full plane ticket because I was adding in offline donations manually I got from before and it was making the total off. 😅😆 but I do just need $4,554.00 from day one of posting.

Thank you again to anyone who takes the time to hold me & the team I go with in prayer, and anyone who gives to this trip. Anyone amount goes a long and is so grately appreciated! I'm so excited to see Jesus move in power in Kenya this July.

Blessings,

Shania Moore