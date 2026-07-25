Fire's Fury Love's Rescue

Our eldest, 80 yr. old sister, Alberta, lost her beloved home and family business in a tragic fire on Saturday, April 18, 2026. The memory of that phone call my younger sister made informing me that our sister's business and home was burning with the tragic news that there was no hope of saving it. The shock, disbelief, and pure sadness washes over me as the images of the burning building and charred remains flash through my mind. This wasn't just bricks and mortar; it was my sister’s bread and butter that housed, multi-generations of treasured memories, and where love, laughter, and tears filled with a hope of one day leaving a legacy for her children, their children and their children’s children.

Now, she’s lost everything she’s ever worked for and has to start over again...But amidst this heartbreak, one thing stands clear: we are united with her in our resolve to help her rebuild. As a principal in God's Word shows "what the enemy intended for evil, God turns it for good" (Romans 8:28). This I know, HE is faithful and will take lemons and make the best tasting lemonade ever! And right now, every bit of support is like that sugar—vital to sweeten the reality that's unbearably hard to swallow.

We're not just asking for help because it is definitely needed; we're helping her rebuild her and her family's life because deep down, the goodness and compassion that resides within each us all moves us to do so. It’s a chance to show up, not as bystanders but, as active participants in rescuing someone else’s life when it is needed the most...this is a moment where our actions can speak louder than words.

If you've ever felt moved by random acts of kindness or believed in second chances, let this be another time to turn that belief into action. Every dollar counts; it's about more than just replacing physical items—it's about helping someone reclaim a sense of normalcy and dignity after such an overwhelming ordeal.

Let’s come together as a body and do what it does best: hearts open with compassion and empathy and arms outstretched wide ready to pick each other back up when life knocks us down. Let’s shine our light in this dark time of Alberta's journey from ashes to resurgence and beauty for her latter years. Your love and generosity will help her and her family with not just shelter or clothes, but give her a distinct hope from above, especially during this trying time. In times like these, it's easy to feel helpless. But I know one thing for sure—together, we can make all the difference. Because at the end of the day, isn’t that what family is called to do? Pick each other up when life gets tough and give strength to one another in our weakest moments?

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for choosing to join us on this journey of recovery and renewal. We covet everyone's faith-filled prayers even from those who are unable to give. Your gift, prayers, and kindness will forever be remembered.