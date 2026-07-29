FIRElife Missions Uganda 2026

Hi friends,

In late 2026, I’ll be traveling to Uganda for a missions and ministry trip focused on faith, service, encouragement, and building relationships within the community.

This trip is deeply personal to me. Over the past few years, God has been reshaping my understanding of purpose, intentional living, and what it means to truly serve others with humility and love.

During this trip, I hope to:

- Share the Gospel anywhere and everywhere God opens a door

- Serve alongside local ministry efforts

- Encourage and support families and children

- Participate in outreach opportunities and community events

- Build relationships rooted in faith and mutual encouragement

- Learn from the people and culture of Uganda while serving where needed





This trip about showing up with open hands, a willing heart, and a desire to serve faithfully wherever God leads.

If you would like to support this journey, your gifts will help cover:

• International travel

• Transportation within Uganda

• Lodging and meals

• Ministry supplies and outreach needs

• Other trip-related expenses





Most importantly, I would truly appreciate your prayers:

For wisdom and preparation

For safety in travel

For meaningful relationships

For humility and discernment

For souls saved and Kingdom impact made

And that God would use this trip for His glory ❤️





Thank you for being part of this journey with me.

— Kayla