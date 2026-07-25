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Firefighter Family Needs Us Now

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$8,200 USD

Fundraiser created byConnie Bullock

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bret Langston

Firefighter Family Needs Us Now

One of our own is hurting, and it’s time for his Fire Family and community to lift him the way he has lifted so many others. Over the past few months, this firefighter and his family have been hit with one blow after another—appliances failing, vehicles breaking down, and both daughters and a son facing minor surgeries. Then came a devastating upstairs flood that destroyed walls, ceilings, flooring, and fixtures, leaving them with a long road to repairs they just financial cannot absorb. In the middle of all this, his annual firefighter physical revealed serious heart concerns, leading to a heart catheterization. He’s now under strict physical restrictions, unable to do the very things he normally does to keep his family afloat.

He has stayed humble, grateful, and faithful through every setback, but the truth is that this family is overwhelmed. They have given so much to their Fire Family and community—now they need their Fire Family and community to give back. If you can help lighten even a small part of this load, your kindness will mean more than you know. Every donation brings this family one step closer to stability, healing, and hope.


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