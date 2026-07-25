Firefighter and family struggling with debt

I hate writing this, but I need to swallow my pride and ask for help. I'm reaching out because I'm facing rising debt and mounting medical bills. My wife has need multiple hip surgeries over the last three years, and the medical bills and cost of living have become more than I can manage on my own. As a blessing and a surprise, we are expecting our first child in December. I have been a firefighter in a large metro area for 10 years and am looking for a second job due to overtime being cut. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward paying bills, reducing debt, and helping me stay financially stable while I work to get us back on our feet.

If you're able to give, your kindness and generosity would mean more than I can express. If donating isn't possible, sharing this fundraiser with others would also make a tremendous difference. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.



