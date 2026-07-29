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Fired for Protecting Public Funds. Now I Need Help

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLindsey Patterson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lindsey Patterson

Fired for Protecting Public Funds. Now I Need Help

I accepted a position with the City of Trinidad, Texas because I believed in service.

I came in with one mission: help rebuild a struggling community. I wanted to strengthen financial accountability, improve business operations, help secure desperately needed funding, and work toward solving a water crisis that had impacted residents for years.

But within weeks, I began noticing troubling patterns.

In late January, I observed concerning conduct involving specific members of City Council, along with Police Chief Charles Gregory. I raised concerns directly, believing leadership positions require a higher standard of character, accountability, and integrity.

On February 4, after identifying what I believed to be unlawful “walking quorums” involving a council member, I was met with immediate retaliation.

I was screamed at and told plainly:

“You will not have a job.”

Just days later, I sent a formal email to City Council explaining that city-affiliated committees were improperly collecting and holding public funds outside official city depositories. This practice placed the city at serious risk, including jeopardizing eligibility for grants desperately needed to repair failing water infrastructure.

Instead of correcting the issue, retaliation escalated.

On February 12, during a public workshop, I, along with employees who supported improving the city, were publicly demeaned and targeted.

On February 20, during a live-streamed public meeting, Police Chief Charles Gregory pointed directly at me and publicly called me a liar, while others, pushed a false narrative portraying me as incompetent.

That same night, I was placed on administrative leave.

The outcome had already been decided.

On February 22, I returned briefly to assist with office passwords and discovered a newly installed City Administrator phone already sitting in my office, before any lawful action had been finalized.

By February 23, a predetermined agenda had been placed to terminate me.

I was removed not because I failed my job.

I was removed because I refused to stay silent.

Since my termination, multiple individuals who supported transparency, accountability, clean water initiatives, and lawful government operations have either been unlawfully terminated, retaliated against, and even arrested.

Citizens speaking out have faced intimidation.

Public officials have interfered with judicial independence.

Constitutional rights have been violated.

The pattern is clear.

This is not simply wrongful termination.

This is retaliation against anyone willing to challenge misconduct and demand accountability.

Despite being released without formal disciplinary action, I was denied unemployment benefits.

The message was clear:

Stay silent, or suffer consequences.

Today, I am fighting back.

This fight has grown beyond my own employment.

It involves whistleblower retaliation, violations of civil rights, judicial interference, unlawful retaliation against city employees, and a community still fighting for something as basic as safe water and honest government.

I am asking for your help.

Funds raised will go toward:

• Legal representation

• Civil rights litigation

• Public records investigations

• Document recovery and forensic review

• Continuing the fight for government accountability in Trinidad, Texas

No public servant should lose their livelihood for protecting taxpayer dollars or calling out corruption.

No citizen should fear retaliation for demanding clean water.

No government should be allowed to operate through intimidation and unlawful retaliation.

The unlawful dictatorship must stop.

If you believe government exists to serve the people, not silence them , I ask for your support.

Help us fight for accountability.

Help us fight for justice.

Help us make sure this never happens again.

because lawful governance protects the taxpayers and those that serve them. 





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