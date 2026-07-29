Fired for Freedom Of Speech and Facing An Eviction

Greetings Y'all.





My name is Davis Jefferson McGuffey. I will not disclose where I work because I saw how badly Shiloh Hendrix got harassed. So I'm going to leave out as many details as possible to get the out of control elements off my back. I once worked at a construction company for the City of San Fransisco, and I have worked for it for the last 9 years of my life. I joined when I was 21, but now I'm 30 and without a career.





To get to the point: I recently had my old boss retire as he was getting up there in age and he handed off reins to someone else, who happens to be openly homosexual, and he fired me the same day for comments I have made in the past. Online posts, pretty normal workaday chatter amongst the boys, and I had to remind him that freedom of speech was one of our rights that the founding fathers made. I was unfairly fired from my job position that I thought i would hold onto until I could retire like my former boss.





My new homosexual boss did not agree and now I'm forced into asking for money just to survive as I am currently many months behind on rent and facing eviction very soon (about June 14th, 2026).





I need this money to fight for our American rights in this vile city but also to cover the cost of rent and bills. Ever since I was fired, the bills kept coming and the eviction court hearing is coming up the 14th/15th. I was planning on starting a family soon with the missus, but now it's looking like that is not going to happen on top of losing my home. Not unless this campaign is funded. Please give me and my family the future and home we deserve!





We thank you for any support you can send our way.