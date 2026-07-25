Fired for Christian beliefs

I’m 21 and just got fired from my hotel job during my probation period because I politely asked not to participate in pride activities because of my Christian beliefs. After that, people at work started saying they didn’t feel safe around me, even though I was the one being bullied. HR fired me without even hearing my side first.





I’m trying to find another job but it’s hard without a good reference – this was my first real job – and I already have rent, car payment, and vet bills I could barely pay with a job. And now a maxed out credit card.





I’m just asking for enough help to get by until I can get back on my feet. Anything helps. God bless!





Eddie & Bandit