Fired For Being Conservative Support For Family

Update: I went on the Info Wars "War Room" to discuss this in full detail. The video to that interview can be watched here: https://x.com/thinktankfranks/status/1892368617481916511

We appreciate everyone who has donated so far; we are no where near out of the woods and still struggling

In August of 2024, my wife was hired to be an assistant to the owner of a large hospitality company in Florida. As it turned out, they ended up needing someone to work IT and sales. With my experience, I interviewed with the owner and was hired as Director of Sales and IT. Everything was going great. Everyone was kind, we were both loving our jobs.

In December, my wife got a phone call from the company owner's mother. They talked for two hours. During that phone call, the mother asked my wife several questions, such as "Did you ever receive the covid vaccine?" "Do you watch Glenn Beck?" "What do you think about Trump?" My wife told her no, we never got the vaccine, we've heard of Glen Beck, and we fully support President Trump.

The next day at work, *everything* had changed. The people who were once kind became rude and irrational. It was clear that she told her daughter (the owner of the company), who then told all of our coworkers. They began trying to find problems with the work we were doing - almost in an attempt to get us to quit (examples being belittling us, making us feel incompetent on work we executed, excluding us from certain team meetings, etc.). Then, the real aggression started. They began making fun of Trump related items and completely mocking us for our belief system and our support of the President.

You can see some of the mockery we went through from text communications in our operations thread. I've screenshotted them and redacted the individual's names. The screenshots can be viewed here: https://imgur.com/a/QzXhax9

Last week, we woke up and I found that I was locked out of my gmail account. My wife noticed she was locked out of hers, as well. It asked us to enter our password, said it was invalid, and when we chose "forgot password", it said "contact your administrator."

I sent a single text in the operations communications text chain regarding this. There was no response. Instead, I was removed from the text chain. Moments later, the owner called my wife. My wife brought me into the conversation. We were simply told "Sorry, I've done a lot of thinking, and you both are just overqualified for these roles and I am going to have to let you go." We explained all of the work that we have done for the company, how we worked Christmas day while others took off, how we never took a single vacation day, how I specifically got the company a massive increase in sales and web traffic, etc - it fell on deaf ears. The answer was final.

Now, both my wife and I are unemployed. We have two children to support. We were paycheck to paycheck and have no resources to rely on.

First and foremost, $25,000 total goal is to cover upwards of 3 months worth of bills upcoming bills while we search for new jobs.

Second, we are upside down on our car by nearly $20K and pay $800 per month for this car bill. We simply cannot afford it, and it's our only vehicle. We have been told no extensions can be granted and we are very close to facing repossession.

Your donations sincerely mean a lot to us, as we have nothing. Prior to this, I worked for a fortune 100 tech company and faced a layoff then, too. During that time, we sold all of our personal belongings - literally everything we owned - furniture, rugs, silverware, beds, playstation 5, etc. We then moved into a small furnished apartment where we reside today. We truly have nothing. Losing our jobs has been a real gut punch and we are not certain how we are going to get through this, but we know that God will find us a way.

Any donation received on this page is sincerely appreciated. We cannot express how grateful we are to have a platform to share our story, and how grateful we are for those who help others going through difficult times.

Finally, -

I will find a way, when I am in a better situation one day, to give it all back. As the Lord is my witness, I will volunteer my time at shelters, food banks, tithe to other individuals going through these problems - I will find a way.



Thank you for reading and helping us get through this challenging time.