Fired From My Job for Being a Black

I am in need of assistance in raising funds in order pay rent and late fees for the month. I was fired from my job. I was not given a raise and treated unfairly simply for being black. I did everything I was told and went above and beyond my expectations. It was not enough. Being a black was a qualification for my job not to pay me accordingly. Was in my department the longest and got paid less than all my coworkers. Just looking for a little help to get over the hump for the moment.