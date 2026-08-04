Fire & Fragrance Nashville 2026!🤍

Hey everyone,





This October, I’ll be attending Fire & Fragrance Nashville!! I’m so excited to step into this new chapter with the Lord and experience the mission field. It’s been on my heart to serve Him in a way that stretches my faith to a whole new level, and I truly believe He is calling me into this season for a purpose.





As I prepare for this journey, I’m trusting God every step of the way and looking forward to all that He has planned. I’m excited to grow deeper in my relationship with Him, serve others with His love, and be surrounded by a community that is passionate about sharing the Gospel. I know this experience will challenge me, shape me, and teach me so much about who God is and who He has called me to be.





If you feel led to support me, whether through prayer or financially, I would be so grateful. Every prayer, every donation, and every word of encouragement means more than you know and helps make this journey possible.





I can’t wait to see what the Lord does throughout this journey !!!✨🤍