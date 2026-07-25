Fire Disaster 🛘🛘😔😮

I am a woman has been partially living in a 40 foot school bus that I have been fixing up and turning into a clean 🪥 🪥 🫧 🫧 decent living environment the cabin I've been staying in is super old and has had countless mice issues so living in the bus partially is a cleaner environment for me about 3 weeks ago the bus caught fire and completely gutted the bus 🚌 🚐