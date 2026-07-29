Fire Relief Fund for Bell Family

Our hearts are broken as we share that my mom recently lost her home and her two beloved dogs in a tragic house fire. While we are still grieving the loss of her companions, we are now faced with the overwhelming reality of rebuilding.

The fire caused severe structural damage, including destroying a large portion of the roof and compromising the entire electrical system. These are not just cosmetic issues; they are critical safety hazards that must be addressed before she can even think about returning home.

We are reaching out to our community to help us cover the costs of these essential repairs. Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

Roofing repairs to secure the home from the elements. Professional electrical restoration to ensure the house is safe and up to code. Basic interior stabilization to help get her back into a safe living environment.

We understand that times are tough for many, and there is absolutely no pressure to donate. However, if you are in a position to help—whether by contributing or simply sharing this page—you are helping us take a significant step toward bringing my mom back home.

Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this incredibly difficult time.



