Fire and Fragrance Nashville 2026





Hey everyone! 💛





I’m so excited to share that this October I’ll be heading to Nashville to do a Fire & Fragrance! This is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time, and I truly feel that God has been preparing me for this season.





I’m stepping into a new chapter, and while it’s going to bring a lot of change, I’m so excited. I’m passionate about growing deeper in my relationship with God and helping others do the same. I can’t wait to meet new people, build meaningful friendships, and become part of a new community.





If you feel led to support me, whether through prayer or financially, I would be so grateful. Every prayer, encouragement, and funds means more than you know, and I’m incredibly thankful for everyone who comes alongside me on this journey.





I can’t wait to see all that the Lord is going to do. Thank you so much for your love and support! 💛



