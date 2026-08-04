Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so excited to spend this time growing in my faith, learning, serving others, and sharing the Gospel. This trip will be an incredible opportunity to make a positive impact and share the love and joy of Christ where it's needed most. If you’re able to support by giving, sharing, or keeping me in your prayers as I take this step of faith, anything at all is so greatly appreciated. I’m so excited to see where God sends me and how He’ll use me for His glory in this journey!





More info on Fire & Fragrance can be found here !

https://www.fireandfragrance.com