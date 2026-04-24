Finishing What God Started in La Ventana

Finishing What God Started





Nestled along the beautiful shores of the Sea of Cortez, La Ventana, Baja California Sur, is known for its breathtaking views, peaceful desert landscapes, and close-knit community. Surrounded by neighboring communities like El Sargento and Todos Santos, this growing area welcomes families, fishermen, workers, travelers, and visitors from around the world.





Beyond the beauty of La Ventana, there is also a deep need for faith, prayer, and community. It is a place where people are searching for hope, connection, and a place to gather in God’s presence.Sandra and Luis, the lead pastors of Mi Fortaleza es Cristo, were both called by God to La Ventana with ashared vision: to build a church for the community. Sandra felt God leading her to this place with a purpose to create a home for worship and ministry. Luis, who shares the same faith, joined in that calling. Together, through prayer, sacrifice, and perseverance, they began building Mi Fortaleza es Cristo—a place where people can gather to worship, heal, grow, and find hope in Christ.





Today, the church already stands as a testimony of God’s faithfulness, but the work is not yet complete. We are now asking for your help to continue this mission and finish what God has started. Our goal is to raise funds to complete the construction of Mi Fortaleza es Cristo so it can fully serve the people of La Ventana and the surrounding communities. Donations will go toward building materials, finishing work, and creating a welcoming place for worship, ministry, and fellowship for generations to

come.





Every prayer, donation, and shared message means so much to us. With your support, we can continue building not just a church, but a home for faith, hope, and community in La Ventana.





“Mi Fortaleza es Cristo.”

Our strength is Christ.



