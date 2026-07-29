Finish rebuilding after fire

Our home burned down. The builders we hired made many promises they couldnt follow through. They made many mistakes that we had to pay to fix them. So much so we ran out of our insurance money before we could finish. They were church members. We trusted them to do what they said and didn't make a contract with them. When the money ran out they left us without a word. They even stopped going to our church. It's been a long time and spent all the personal money we had saved. The insurance money that coverd our living expenses and the temporary living eventually ran out and now our family is split up in different places because we couldn't find somewhere that would take all of us. We are close to finishing. We have 2 bathrooms, attic insulation and a french drain to be able to get the final inspection so we can move back in. We are doing the work ourselves because it would be way to much to hire someone. Thank you for taking the time to read this. God bless.