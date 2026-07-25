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Finish Free Constitution Education for Kids +

Goal$45,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRyan Bonelli

Finish Free Constitution Education for Kids +

We are 75% complete — and we need your help to finish the final stretch.


We are building a free educational platform that teaches the next generation the constitutional values and founding principles this country was built on. It is grounded in Christian values and created for one clear reason:


The Constitution only remains strong when the people actually know it.

Today, most children are not being taught these principles in any meaningful way. As a result, the foundations of our republic are being lost. This platform exists to help change that through direct, high-quality teaching and engaging experiences.


Here’s what we’ve built so far:

  1. Clear, age-appropriate instruction on the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and founding documents
  2. World-class interactive games that teach the early battles of the Republic
  3. A mastery-based system that helps kids grow from basic understanding to real knowledge
  4. A completely free platform for every family

The core platform is built and in testing. The educational framework and game systems are designed. What remains is the final development, polishing, testing, and marketing required to launch it to the public.


Your gift will help finish:

  1. The remaining platform development
  2. The educational games focused on the early battles of the Republic
  3. Final testing and quality assurance
  4. Launch and marketing so families can actually find and use it


We are not creating another paid curriculum. We are building a permanent free resource that any parent or teacher can use to put real constitutional knowledge back into the hands of American children.

If you believe the next generation needs to understand the principles that made this nation free…

If you want to help restore those founding principles through solid teaching…

Please stand with us.

Every gift, large or small, moves us closer to launch. If you cannot give, please share this campaign.

Thank you for considering this.

— Ryan

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