Totally UNIQUE way to CONTRIBUTE

Due to overwhelming demand for "Twinkle Toes" - we thought we would do things a bit different. Please donate where and when you can. There are TONS of GREAT fundraisers on this site. Ours, is a tad different. Due to my GoDaddy website only allowing 1000 downloads per month - and far exceeding this for Pride Month - we will come here. Simply make a $4 donation and leave your email. We will send you the Hi-Res image. This circumvents the webpage unable to handle large volumes of people.





We thought it would be popular when we transitioned from hard-copy to digital download - but had no idea it would have this impact. But, our message is "Find YOUR Message". However, with each purchase - YOU SEND a MESSAGE. Here is what we currently have:

LOVE - "Twinkle Toes"

Space - "Chinese Sky and Oak Tree on Mars"

Pro-Choice/Life - "The King, the Chicken and the Egg"

Racism - "Race"

Feel free to look at the site - if it works for you -GREAT! Order there - but if not - you can always set up an easy donation for the message you will send.

www.findurmessage.com





Once download is complete of the Hi-Res image you choose - create something UNIQUE. Quite honestly - probably the most UNIQUE way to identify with the common good in society.

www.findurmessage.com





We love you all - and let us know if you have any continued questions. Continue printing your shirts, posters and flags - we have more coming in the upcoming months! We are excited to share all the Messages we have!





As always, "Find Your Message" and SEND A BIGGER MESSAGE!

YOUR proceeds will make the BIGGEST impact - and please don't forget to SHARE.

www.findurmessage.com

#LIFE #LOVE #MESSAGES #RECEIVE #SEND #PRO #FUNDRAISER