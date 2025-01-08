Finding Athena & Mateo

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $1,190
We pray for Athena and Mateo to be found and brought home. We pray for your family as you wait and never give up hope! Lord, send a miracle in Jesus name, amen!
Prayers for the safe return of Athena &Mateo.
Sending love & light. May this help bring Athena & Mateo home.
Love you all, BELIEVING for their safe return!! Our God is able!!
You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Praying for those sweet babies, your family, and over this campaign!
Continued prayers to bring Athena and Mateo back home safely to their family.
February 12th, 2025
