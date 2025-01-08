Campaign Image

Finding Athena & Mateo

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $1,190

Campaign created by Dawn Bodea

On July 8, 2024, my beautiful 28-year-old daughter Angelica Bravo, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the home of her ex-boyfriend. They had two children together, Athena (4 and a half) and Mateo (almost 3). Her ex-boyfriend, was last seen crossing the border into Mexico on that very same day. Athena and Mateo have been missing ever since. We have no idea whether the children were with him at the time, or if they were left in someone else's care.

We are desperate to find our grandchildren and bring them home! There is currently a $12,000 reward for their safe return. We are hoping to raise this amount to $50,000. Anything beyond that will be used for the care of the children upon their return and expenses associated with this utterly complex situation. Athena and Mateo's 12-year-old sister Nathalia has undergone a tremendous loss of her entire family. She was largely their caretaker and her whole world has been turned upside down. Her strength and resilience is a true testament to God's goodness. We are asking for prayers for not only the safe return of Athena and Mateo, but for healing and reunification with their sister Nathalia.

If you are  unable to donate, please, please pray for our family, and please share this far and wide! Thank you so much and may God bless you!
Recent Donations
Taylor and Rebekah
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We pray for Athena and Mateo to be found and brought home. We pray for your family as you wait and never give up hope! Lord, send a miracle in Jesus name, amen!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for the safe return of Athena &Mateo.

Candice Hadley
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for their safe return!

Ashton fam
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending love & light. May this help bring Athena & Mateo home.

Corey Fukuman
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Selsa Castellari
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Gullions
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you all, BELIEVING for their safe return!! Our God is able!!

The Vockers
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for the safe return of your sweet grandbabies.

Michelle Guzman
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.

Ford Family
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

We are praying daily for their safe return.

Stan
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Debi Cardoza
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

We are praying for their safe return.

Tarah TUCK
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Shameka Shaheed
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for their safe return!

Danielle Robinette
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for those sweet babies, your family, and over this campaign!

The Washburns
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

We are praying for you and your family!

MJ
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Continued prayers to bring Athena and Mateo back home safely to their family.

Updates

Update #1

February 12th, 2025

Thank you to everyone who has donated and shared our campaign, and prayed for Athena and Mateo's safe return! We are now just over $13,000 in reward money. We are so grateful for your support! Believing that God is on the move and that He will bring Athena and Mateo home to us! Thank you so very much for your continued prayers. It truly means the world to our family. May God bless you.
Update Update #1 Image

