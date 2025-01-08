Finding Athena & Mateo

On July 8, 2024, my beautiful 28-year-old daughter Angelica Bravo, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the home of her ex-boyfriend. They had two children together, Athena (4 and a half) and Mateo (almost 3). Her ex-boyfriend, was last seen crossing the border into Mexico on that very same day. Athena and Mateo have been missing ever since. We have no idea whether the children were with him at the time, or if they were left in someone else's care.



We are desperate to find our grandchildren and bring them home! There is currently a $12,000 reward for their safe return. We are hoping to raise this amount to $50,000. Anything beyond that will be used for the care of the children upon their return and expenses associated with this utterly complex situation. Athena and Mateo's 12-year-old sister Nathalia has undergone a tremendous loss of her entire family. She was largely their caretaker and her whole world has been turned upside down. Her strength and resilience is a true testament to God's goodness. We are asking for prayers for not only the safe return of Athena and Mateo, but for healing and reunification with their sister Nathalia.



If you are unable to donate, please, please pray for our family, and please share this far and wide! Thank you so much and may God bless you!

