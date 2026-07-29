Finding the Sun Support for Danielles healing

To know Danielle is to know a spirit that is always giving. Whether through a kind word, a shared laugh, or a helping hand, Danielle has spent a lifetime showing up for others. Now, it’s our turn to show up for her.





Recently, Daniellemwas diagnosed with Lupus. It is a heavy mountain to climb, but she is facing it with the same grace and hope she's always carried. However, the weight of medical bills and daily living costs while undergoing treatment has become a burden no one should carry alone.





How You Can Help





We want to surround Danielle with a circle of support so she can focus entirely on what matters most: healing and being present with her family. Your generosity will go directly toward:





Life-saving medical treatments and medications.

Essential living expenses to keep their home stable during recovery.

No gift is too small, and every contribution is a message of hope. If you aren't able to give, please consider sharing this story. Let’s remind Danielle that even in the toughest chapters, she is surrounded by love and never fighting alone.





With Gratitude The Garcia Family