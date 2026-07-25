Finding My Home

Please Help Me Find a Safe Place to Call Home





I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask for help like this, but today I'm setting my pride aside because I truly need it.

Right now, I'm urgently trying to raise enough money to get my own apartment. Living without the security of a stable home has been overwhelming, stressful, and emotionally exhausting. Every day has been filled with uncertainty, and all I want is a safe place where I can close the door, feel at peace, and begin rebuilding my life safely.





I'm not looking for luxury—just a chance to have a stable home and a fresh start. I have already been approved for a unit all money raised will go toward my security deposit, first month's rent, fees, utility deposits, and the basic expenses needed to move into the apartment.





If you're able to donate, no matter how small the amount, you'll be helping me take a huge step toward stability and hope. If donating isn't possible, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean the world to me and could help it reach someone who is able to help.

Your kindness, compassion, and support can truly change my life.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in me, and for helping me move toward a future where I have a safe place to call home.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.