Finding another place for me and my kids

Hello, I'm Ashton, a proud single parent striving to give my all as a mother. Despite challenges, I'm working diligently to provide for my family through my cleaning service, though progress is slower than expected. With my daughter heading back to school soon - uniforms and supplies already taken care of - my focus shifts to securing a safe and loving home for us. Unfortunately, our current place has been ravaged by weather, with a roof that's rapidly deteriorating. As a loving mother to a 9-year-old and an adopted 1-year-old, any support would be a beacon of hope. Every donation counts, and we're deeply grateful to those willing to lend a helping hand.Thank you all