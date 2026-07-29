Finding a place to rent

Long story short my current partner and I broke up I live in Wilson, NC. I have no family here they are all in Fl. I am on a time frame with the family to find a place to go on my own. I only get one check a month from SSI/SSD and it wouldn’t be enough to get me into a place on my own with just that check alone so I’m trying to raises fund to either get a place here in NC on my own or the money to get back to Fl where my family is. I’ve checked with local DSS off and emergency services and they don’t have any fund available at the moment to help me in my financial struggling. Anything would help me starting over or getting home. All donations would be to get into an apartment here in NC or back to Fl. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and possibly help.





Thank you lots, Robert