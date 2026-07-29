Finding a home

My son and I are facing a difficult situation after our landlord unexpectedly went against our agreement and decided that we can no longer stay in our current home. This sudden change has left us searching for a safe place to live, and the uncertainty has been overwhelming. As a parent, my priority is making sure my son has a stable and secure environment, but finding a new home quickly is challenging.

The funds raised will help us cover the security deposit, first month's rent, and possibly utilities, so we can secure a new place and start fresh. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a real difference in helping us move forward and provide my son with the comfort and safety he deserves.

I am deeply appreciative of anything that is donated to us. I just want to have a home for my son and me, and any blessing that is given is greatly appreciated. Thank you for reading our story and considering supporting us during this difficult time. All is not expected but whatever is able to be contributed I appreciate.











