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Help Me Save My Family's Belongings by Noon 7/28

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byDarielle Tisdale

Fundraiser funds will be received by Darielle Tisdale

Help Me Save My Family's Belongings by Noon 7/28

Hi, my name is Missy Dee (Darielle Tisdale), This isn't easy for me to write. But I've learned that admitting things are hard doesn't make you weak — it just makes you honest.

I've had a long career — over 30+ years in marketing, technical it and retail work — and like many people, I've weathered layoffs along the way as companies closed, merged, or restructured. This time it' at a harder moment. I've been unemployed for the past 3 months, and I also manage fibromyalgia, which limits the kind of physical work my body can take on right now.


I've already reached out to my community, and I'm continuing to look for every open door I can find. I'm also reapplying to a part-time retail role I've worked before, with a manager who already knows me, and I believe that will bring some stability soon. In the meantime, I've been building a small apparel business — something honest, made with real care and effort — as a way to build toward something better on the other side of this.

I've also been helping care for a 92-year-old woman in my community who has dementia — taking her on outings, sitting with her, doing what I can to bring some light into her days. Even in the middle of my own hard season, that's been something I've genuinely cared about doing.

But right now, I'm facing two things at once that I can't carry alone:


A storage unit with a past-due balance, holding some of my grandparents' belongings and our family photographs — not just things, but pieces of the people I love and the memories that connect me to them. These aren't things I can replace if they're lost.


A required move, with real, unavoidable costs: a moving fee, an electric deposit, and first month's rent at a new spot I've already found.

I've sold and let go of what I could. What's left is asking — and trusting that even if you can't give, a prayer or a share means just as much to me. "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you" (Isaiah 41:10) has been on my heart through all of this, and I'm trying to hold onto that even on the harder days.


Thank you for reading this far, for any gift you're able to give, and for keeping me and this situation in your prayers. I don't take any of it for granted.


P.S. If by some miracle this unit can be saved by noon today

https://www.publicstorage.com/simplified/bill-pay/login

Phone: 2392819759

Zip Code: 32621

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