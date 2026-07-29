In 2007, I wrote several dozen stories to inspire my children. The idea grew - as did the topic(s). I addressed life issues, same-sex marriage, racism, and other topics. I was tired of watching folks argue online. (keyboard warriors) So, the "concept" was straight-forward. Put your money where your mouth is - FIND YOUR MESSAGE. Back then - you would purchase an 8x10 picture (signed) for $5.

All these years later - I made it easier. A Hi-Res download. The concept is not YOU finding the message - it's the MESSAGE it sends. What would happen if a MILLION like-minded adults downloaded an image?

From this download - you can create ANYTHING to spread your message. As an example, lots of folks have downloaded "Chinese Sky" and turned it into a flag. Lots of folks downloaded "Twinkle Toes" and created shirts.

The website limits 1000 downloads a month - so it might take a while - but keep checking. If you would like - you could donate here and type in the message that you find interesting. Remember, it's not necessarily the message you find, it's the MESSAGE we ALL CAN SEND. Find YOUR Message! God Bless.

www.findurmessage.com

#love #peace #God #faith #life #findurmessage