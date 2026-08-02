Find Stable, Accessible Home for Disabled Veteran

We are David & Joyce Geminder, David is a disabled Army Veteran, Joyce, also lives with disabilities which make stable, accessible housing essential. We are currently living in our camper due to a devastating financial circumstance beyond our control, due to a illegal alien trucker, that forced us to drain our savings. We now face housing instability and with winter fast approaching and the limited income from disability benefits puts us in a very serious homeless situation, something, in my 67 years, I never thought we would have to ever worry about. However, after selling our home of more then two decades to help our adult children with collage debt and, with everything else that has happened, we find ourselves in this horrible position to have to ask for financial help, one of the hardest thing I have ever had to do.





The funds will be used to secure a stable, safe and accessible home in a senior citizen community, move out and sell our camper. Owning a small home again will provide long-term stability, allowing for necessary accessibility modifications, and reduce frequent moves that worsen our health.





Funds will be used transparently to purchase a small manufactured home in a retirement community, closing costs, immediate accessibility modifications (ramps, grab bars, thresholds), moving expenses, and essential furnishings. Any surplus will be placed into an emergency/utility fund to ensure we can remain housed.



