Find Stability and Continue My Journey to Recover

Hi, my name is Natasha. and I am reaching out for support during a very challenging time. I recently completed treatment in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and returned to Des Moines to rebuild my life. However, I am currently living in my car and searching for a job, as I have been unable to find available housing or recovery resources here.





I’ve tried all the women’s recovery houses, but they are full and I’m on waiting lists. My goal is to stay sober and continue my path to recovery, but without stable housing, I’m at risk of relapsing. Fort Dodge offered better access to after-care treatment and housing options, and I’m considering returning there, but my vehicle’s tags are expired, and my license was recently suspended, making it unsafe and difficult to stay on the streets.





I am asking for help to cover the costs of housing, transportation, and essentials so I can stay sober and continue my recovery journey. Your support means the world to me and will help me get back on my feet and rebuild my life.





Thank you for your kindness and generosity.



