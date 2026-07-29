Financial Help to Kristian K

Many of you know Kristian as true and devoted brother of ours dedicated to church and to His Kingdom!

Kristian not by his own fault got into challenging financial situation and needs to pay back restrospectively taxes that Finanzamt measured back and he was not counting on.





We believe it is not his own fault and this put extra pressure on already tight situation of his.





Please consider if you can help out, small amounts are good. Total target is 1600 Eur.





Lets bless brother who is in difficulties where we can. God bless you!