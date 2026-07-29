Financial troubles

my names Swade. I’m 21 years old and recently lost my job due to the company shutting down. I’m trying to start my own business but you need money to make money you know? It’s a long shot but if I don’t have like A LOT of money by the end of the month I’ll be out on the street and I don’t know what else to do. I keep praying for a miracle but maybe this it. Thanks for reading to anyone who might be here and made it this far.