Financial support for a family reunification visa

This is Me (Anwer Naef) from Iraq. I fell in love with a girl from Austria, who is an Austrian citizen. After two years, we decided to get married. We spent a lot of money on the initial meetings, the engagement meeting, and buying the rings. The last meeting was last August, and we got married in Turkey. We spent the money together, and now I am applying for a family reunification visa to join my wife in Austria. However, the financial situation is difficult, and I haven't been able to find work or money due to the social and economic conditions in Iraq. I just need to submit the paperwork and travel to my wife. We haven't seen each other for more than 10 months since the wedding due to the financial and political circumstances. I hope you can donate and support me. I would be happy to be reunited with my wife and start our family in peace

feel free to contact me via email or WhatsApp.

kind regards

anwer .