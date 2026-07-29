Financial Support and Prayers for Kristina

Kristina, our daughter, has endured unimaginable hardship over the past three years. In July 2023, she was brutally attacked in her home in Allen, Texas suffering injuries that required several stitches and left her with PTSD. She received trauma to head and face. The assailants were illegals, and she was stomped numerous times by an amateur boxer. Her son was struck on the head with a gun. The assailants were released and never served justice.

Seeking safety, she moved to Decatur Texas to her dream home. She was dragged by her horse causing to hit a rock and resulted in further trauma

Last year health took another turn. She was admitted to the hospital with fluid between her heart and lungs. This made it difficult for her to breathe. She's now taking medication for her heart and blood thinner She has lost her business due to a coworker who stole her business, her equipment and a storage unit of personal items as well as firearms.

Combination of all these events has led to depression and a sense of hopelessness. However, we are standing in faith in believing that she can move forward.. Her finances are almost completely wiped out, which is devastating. Doesn't have employment. Needs to sell her home.

The funds raised will go directly toward her living expenses, medical bills, counseling, and support as she searches for employment

Prayers, encouragement, and generosity will give her more hope to know that people who care we know God does



