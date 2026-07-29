Financial support

My name is Maurice, and I am from Huye District, Rwanda. I am currently facing severe financial hardship and struggling to meet basic needs such as food, rent, clothing, water, and electricity.

I am humbly requesting your support of $15,000 to help stabilize my situation and start a small income-generating activity so I can become self-reliant. I am committed to using any assistance responsibly and working hard to improve my life.

Any support, no matter the amount, would mean a great deal to me.