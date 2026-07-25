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Mom fighting Cancer needs help!

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$6,100 USD

Fundraiser created byAngel Elzy

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tawnee Gonzalez

Mom fighting Cancer needs help!

My best friend in the world,Tawnee Gonzalez is a devout follower of Jesus Christ, an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend is homeschooling her three young children while literally fighting for her life!

In October 2021, Tawnee was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy and a unilateral mastectomy.

Unfortunately, the cancer has spread to the bones in her lower vertebrae. After several failed treatment options her doctors now want to have her start chemo therapy for the second time and since this particular cancer feeds on hormones Tawnee has to endure painful injections given as an IV in her stomach monthly. Side effects include lethargy, soreness, pain and swelling at the injection site.

The oncologist says that if she wants to stop the injections she will need to have both ovaries removed or a possible full hysterectomy as soon as possible.

She now needs to move quickly as time is of the essence!

Tawnee and her husband Rob need help financially as this is all incredibly costly.

Rob works tirelessly to provide and as you can imagine is paying endless high medical bills. His line of work sometimes requires extensive travel and time away.

It’s an exhaustive road she and her husand are navigating all while raising three young children who need their precious mama.

Tawnee is a fighter and is a very disciplined in the way she eats, exercises and spends her time. I want to help give her the peace of mind that their bills/expenses will be covered so she can focus on her health.

She never complains, is always smiling, laughing and is truly trusting our Sovereign God through this hardship.

Tawnee is the strongest person I know and I’m so very blessed and honored to call her my best friend.

Please prayerfully consider supporting her financially as expenses are quickly mounting. Her selfless sacrifice to home educate their children has its many costs as well.

Most importantly continue to join us in prayer for her and her precious family.

We are fighting with and for her!


God bless you all,

Angel Elzy

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