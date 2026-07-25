Financial recovery after injury.

Hi. My name is Cody, and I'm an EMT and hospital ER tech in Northern Arizona. I was recently injured on the job (broke my hand working the ambulance), and it has taken a serious toll on my family's finances. Already, we don't make a ton of money which is why I work two jobs. During my injury, which was covered under workman's comp to be fully transparent, I made only 60% of my base pay. I have tried to cut the fat out of my expenses, used my savings, borrowed from family, put myself in debt, whatever I could do to make this work. But I'm afraid I have hit a wall, and I am struggling. I don't like asking for help, but for my family, I will swallow my pride and ask for a hand up until I can get back on even footing. I'm not looking to make an exorbitant amount of money, just enough to get back on my feet. Any help at all would be greatly appreciated. Thank you all for your love and support, and God bless.