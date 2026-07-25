Financial Recovery

I am the type of person who hates to ask for help, from anyone, for anything. Not due to pride, but because I hate to feel like a bother or nuisance. However, things have reached a point for me where I have no other option.





When my mom was alive, we lived together and split expenses. After she passed in 2024, I was left with not only the intense grief of losing my best friend, but with the sudden weight of having to cover all expenses entirely on my own. It was difficult to begin with, to say the least. But I was managing to just get by.





But then I was hit with another sudden death, as well as the end of a 7-year relationship, as well as the need to find a place to stay while doing repairs in the home my mom left me, all at the same time. Over the months that followed, my existing autoimmune condition worsened, and after lots of blood tests, x-rays, and a couple of very painful biopsies, I was diagnosed with another. On top of several other pre-existing health conditions. Due to these worsening health issues, I was forced to take a leave of absence from my job. With less money coming in, the financial difficulties increased exponentially.





I have applied to every resource, and submitted every possible application there is. And I was actually able to get a lot of assistance to prevent this from happening again. However, I have been unable to find a way to deal with the damage that has been done.





So I come here at my absolute lowest point, completely desperate, with no where else to turn. This is all I can think of. And it is embarrassing. Humiliating. I am ashamed to say that a couple of weeks ago, this situation actually caused me to attempt suicide. Which, of course, did not solve anything but rather made things much worse.





I don’t want to lose the home my mother left to me, and all of our memories. A home I was finally able to fix, to organize, to decorate as my own. As of June 1st I will not even have any auto insurance, which will make the whole situation so much harder. Impossible, actually.





Do not feel obligated to donate, in any way. I know almost everyone is facing some form of financial hardship these days. And everyone has emotional hardships, as well. But if you are in the position to donate, anything at all helps. And I’ll be forever grateful.