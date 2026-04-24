financial help with food and bills

I am 71 years old and I live with my daughter in a downstairs apartment. She pays the mortgage and I pay the gas electric cable and Wi-Fi Lawn Care and fixing up around the house I live off of Social Security, which is only 1600 months and I am having a hard time keeping up with paying the bills since prices have grown up so I need to get an awning over my basement steps, so that water doesn't come into my house when the drain gets clogged and a small piece of my roof needs to be repaired. I have a hard time buying food, but my daughter feeds me and takes care of what I need and I hate relying on her all the time since the mortgage payment is very high for her just looking for a small amount of money to help me pay for things that I need and to get roofing put over my steps to go downstairs to my apartment as the drain sometimes overflows when it rains and comes into my house, I'm trying to get a fence put up for my dogs since I have to take them out on a leash and I'm old and sometimes it's a little hard for me to keep them under control on the leash and offense would help me. Just let them out in a yard, thank you very much for your assistance and help.