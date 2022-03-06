Financial help

Hello

We are both in our mid 70's. Have always lived a more than modest and hardworking life. I am a very part time, a certified QuickBooks bookkeeper and my husband a part time shutle driver, and rely on our Social Security income., and the security of our paid off home. Our lives have literally been turned upside down by fraudsters posing as H.U.D. officials, FTC and IRS of which these agencies have all been reported to.

These criminals convinced and orchestrated very complex schemes involving fake escrow account, wire transfers, couriers who took a million dollars in gold.

Criminals went further taking out a significant loan against our home with forged documents. We had to counter with their own loan of $530k. Through determination and resourcefulness, draining all cash we have left, we were able to scrape together the overdue mortgage, 6 months to avoid foreclosure and auction that was scheduled.

The ongoing burden of a large monthly mortgage and loan remains, 30 year.

We have no debts except this., requesting any $'s on your heart to be applied to towards the principle loan amount. (Pennymac).

As you are reading this and you are so prompted to give, we would be greatly appreciate it.

Kindest regards

Rod & Patricia